Ecco come funziona davvero la reverse diet (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Un anno fa non sapevo niente sulla reverse diet. Però ero certo del fatto che i miei sporadici tentativi di rimettermi in forma risultavano in po' troppo stressanti. Un mese di corsa bella impegnativa una volta, sei settimane di palestra indiavolata un'altra, il tutto condito da quattro settimane senza zuccheri, più o meno una volta all'anno. Sono tutte cose giuste, però gestite male. Infatti, esageravo con l'esercizio fisico ed ero troppo rigido con la dieta. Magari riuscivo a far funzionare il tutto per un mese, poi mi perdevo. Così ho cominciato ad alleggerire un po' il carico. Anziché fare 15 chilometri di corsa a settimana oltre ad andare in palestra e dedicarmi al bouldering, andavo a correre quando potevo e mi dedicavo all'allenamento HIIT in casa se il meteo non mi aiutava. Dal punto di vista alimentare, ho deciso di concedermi la "benzina" giusta per allenarmi. Gqitalia.it - Ecco come funziona davvero la reverse diet Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Un anno fa non sapevo niente sulla. Però ero certo del fatto che i miei sporadici tentativi di rimettermi in forma risultavano in po' troppo stressanti. Un mese di corsa bella impegnativa una volta, sei settimane di palestra indiavolata un'altra, il tutto condito da quattro settimane senza zuccheri, più o meno una volta all'anno. Sono tutte cose giuste, però gestite male. Infatti, esageravo con l'esercizio fisico ed ero troppo rigido con laa. Magari riuscivo a farre il tutto per un mese, poi mi perdevo. Così ho cominciato ad alleggerire un po' il carico. Anziché fare 15 chilometri di corsa a settimana oltre ad andare in palestra e dedicarmi al bouldering, andavo a correre quando potevo e mi dedicavo all'allenamento HIIT in casa se il meteo non mi aiutava. Dal punto di vista alimentare, ho deciso di concedermi la "benzina" giusta per allenarmi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Golden weight loss rule that is 'crucial' to success - as breaking it could reverse progress - A woman has shared her 'golden rule' for weight loss that she believes is 'crucial' to success - as breaking it stops many of us from making any progress ... (msn.com)

Fitness coach shares simple ways to lose weight without ditching favourite foods - Lizzy High, known as lizbitesback on Instagram, shared a series of simple tips that helped her shed fat, and she didn't have to give up any of her favourite foods ... (gloucestershirelive.co.uk)

'I'm a fitness coach – I found way to burn fat without ditching favourite foods' - Fitness coach Lizzy High, known as lizbitesback on Instagram, boasts a huge following online and has shared her top tips to help people lose weight without going to extremes ... (mirror.co.uk)