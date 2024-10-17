Calcionews24.com di 17 ott 2024

Classifica Forbes ecco i club più ricchi al mondo | Real primo 3 italiane in top 30 tanta MLS

Classifica Forbes, ecco i club più ricchi al mondo: Real primo, 3 italiane in top 30, tanta MLS (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Classifica Forbes, la rivista americana stila l’elenco dei 30 club di maggior valore nel mondo: Real primo, 3 italiane e tanti Stati Uniti Il Real Madrid è ancora il club con il valore maggiore al mondo nella Classifica Forbes: le Merengues hanno un valore di 6.6 miliardi di dollari e un reddito annuo di 873
Classifica Forbes da Calcionews24.com

Calcionews24.com - Classifica Forbes, ecco i club più ricchi al mondo: Real primo, 3 italiane in top 30, tanta MLS

Leggi tutta la notizia su Calcionews24.com
Altre notizie su Classifica Forbes, ecco i club più ricchi al mondo: Real primo, 3 italiane in top 30, tanta MLS. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers as Cristiano Ronaldo beats three Premier League stars - The highest-earning footballers in the world have been earning tens of billions of pounds every year when their on-field earnings and endorsement deals are combined ... (mirror.co.uk)

The World’s Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2024 - Forbes ranks the highest-paid footballers in the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Discover top soccer player salaries, contracts and endorsement deals. (forbes.com)

The Commanders’ work on defense starts early — with their breakfast club - The Breakfast Club convenes first thing in the morning, before the start of team meetings at the Washington Commanders’ Ashburn training facility. What began as a weekly endeavor to try to eliminate ... (msn.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Classifica Forbes
Video Classifica Forbes
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.