AEW: Lio Rush lascia indizi su un possibile ingresso negli Hurt Syndicate post Dynamite (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Lio Rush, che è tornato nella famiglia AEW dopo una precedente partenza, è stato una presenza costante nella compagnia e ha sempre offerto prestazioni di altissimo livello. Questo è stato il caso anche durante AEW Dynamite di questa settimana, dove ha apparentemente accennato all’idea di unirsi agli Hurt Syndicate. Nell’episodio del 16 ottobre di AEW Dynamite, MVP e Shelton Benjamin sono apparsi. MVP ha offerto il suo biglietto da visita a The Acclaimed, ma non sembravano interessati a collaborare con l’ex leader degli Hurt Business. Shelton Benjamin ha disputato il suo primo match in AEW contro Lio Rush, un altra ex star della WWE. È stato un debutto impressionante per Benjamin, e Rush non si è risparmiato e ha dato filo da torcere. Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Lio Rush lascia indizi su un possibile ingresso negli Hurt Syndicate post Dynamite Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) Lio, che è tornato nella famiglia AEW dopo una precedente partenza, è stato una presenza costante nella compagnia e ha sempre offerto prestazioni di altissimo livello. Questo è stato il caso anche durante AEWdi questa settimana, dove ha apparentemente accennato all’idea di unirsi agli. Nell’episodio del 16 ottobre di AEW, MVP e Shelton Benjamin sono apparsi. MVP ha offerto il suo biglietto da visita a The Acclaimed, ma non sembravano interessati a collaborare con l’ex leader degliBusiness. Shelton Benjamin ha disputato il suo primo match in AEW contro Lio, un altra ex star della WWE. È stato un debutto impressionante per Benjamin, enon si è risparmiato e ha dato filo da torcere.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

AEW: Lio Rush lascia indizi su un possibile ingresso negli Hurt Syndicate post Dynamite - Lio Rush, che è tornato nella famiglia AEW dopo una precedente partenza, è stato una presenza costante nella compagnia e ha sempre offerto prestazioni di altissimo livello. Questo è stato il caso anch ... (zonawrestling.net)

Tony Khan hails Shelton Benjamin’s AEW in-ring debut as he sets up clash with Swerve Strickland - AEW boss Tony Khan praised Shelton Benjamin's impressive debut on AEW Dynamite, where he won against Lio Rush. Benjamin, now part of The Hurt Syndicat ... (timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Swerve Strickland To Face Shelton Benjamin At AEW Fright Night Dynamite - AEW is hosting a Halloween special at the end of October. The company has confirmed Fright Night Dynamite for October 30, and the first match has been announced. On the October 16 episode of Dynamite, ... (yahoo.com)