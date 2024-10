Liberoquotidiano.it - FP Markets Team Attends Forex Expo Dubai 2024 And Brings Home Two Awards

(Di mercoledì 16 ottobre 2024) - SYDNEY, Oct. 16,/PRNewswire/FP, a global multi-assetand CFD broker, participated in theearlier this month. The largest trading event in the Middle East took place in, UAE, from 7-8 October and drew an impressive 18,000 visitors this year. The FPwas invited to participate in two segments: 'Future Trends in Financial Technology' and 'Women in'. Martin Stoilov, Head of Customer Experience at FP, delivered an insightful talk on how Artificial Intelligence and the human element can work together to create authentic customer experiences.