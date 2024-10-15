Tuchel ha detto sì all’Inghilterra, il Times: “C’era bisogno di un allenatore di livello mondiale” (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Secondo quanto riportato dal Times, Thomas Tuchel ha accettato la proposta di diventare il nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra. Tuchel ha accettato di diventare ct dell’Inghilterra L’ex tecnico del Chelsea, scrivono, vincitore della Champions League diventerà il primo allenatore di origine tedesca dell’Inghilterra. La nomina di Tuchel porrà fine all’incertezza intorno alla nazionale inglese dopo le dimissioni di Gareth Southgate in estate. Per la Federcalcio è il colpo giusto, è uno dei manager più richiesti dai principali club europei. Anche lo United lo voleva prima di estendere il contratto a Ten Hag. L’Inghilterra ha bisogno di un “allenatore di livello mondiale che ha vinto trofei”; ad oggi c’è come ct ad interim Carsley, l’allenatore dell’Under-21. La Federcalcio ha sondato anche Guardiola, che però è ancora incerto sul suo futuro. Ilnapolista.it - Tuchel ha detto sì all’Inghilterra, il Times: “C’era bisogno di un allenatore di livello mondiale” Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilnapolista.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Secondo quanto riportato dal, Thomasha accettato la proposta di diventare il nuovo ct dell’Inghilterra.ha accettato di diventare ct dell’Inghilterra L’ex tecnico del Chelsea, scrivono, vincitore della Champions League diventerà il primodi origine tedesca dell’Inghilterra. La nomina diporrà fine all’incertezza intorno alla nazionale inglese dopo le dimissioni di Gareth Southgate in estate. Per la Federcalcio è il colpo giusto, è uno dei manager più richiesti dai principali club europei. Anche lo United lo voleva prima di estendere il contratto a Ten Hag. L’Inghilterra hadi un “diche ha vinto trofei”; ad oggi c’è come ct ad interim Carsley, l’dell’Under-21. La Federcalcio ha sondato anche Guardiola, che però è ancora incerto sul suo futuro.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Thomas Tuchel agrees to become new England manager with unveiling expected this week, per report - Thomas Tuchel has agreed to become the new manager of the England national team, according to The Times. The English Football Association stepped up their search for a new boss recently while Lee ... (cbssports.com)

FA considering Mauricio Pochettino showdown as England reach Thomas Tuchel agreement - The FA are considering lining up a high-profile friendly in the United States next June as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which is being staged in North America ... (football.london)

Who would Germany’s Thomas Tuchel join on list of overseas England managers? - Germany’s Thomas Tuchel is in advanced talks with the Football Association to become Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager. The PA news agency understands he could be appointed as the third ... (herefordtimes.com)