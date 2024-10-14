The 136th Canton Fair Global Promotion Events Successfully Held, Paving the Way for New International Market Opportunities (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/



The 136th Canton Fair has Successfully conducted a series of Global Promotion Events across various countries in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. These Events, aimed at strengthening Sino-foreign trade cooperation and enhancing the experience and satisfaction of participating enterprises, have set the stage for the upcoming Fair and provided a platform for Global businesses to stay updated on the latest developments and Opportunities at the Canton Fair. From August 26 to September 12, Promotional Events were conducted along three routes: Germany, Serbia, and Poland; Switzerland, Spain, and Italy; New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore.

