HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L'11 ottobre, HONGQI ha organizzato un evento di Test Drive di nuovi veicoli per i Media europei a Parigi, in Francia, invitando più di dieci rappresentanti dei principali Media automobilistici, come Agence France Presse, Le Journal de L'Auto, Auto Bild e Motor1, per apprezzare insieme l'eccellente stile di EH7 ed EHS7. All'evento, il Direttore Generale di HONGQI Overseas Liu Hongtao ha presentato HONGQI e i nuovi modelli EH7 ed EHS7. Giles Taylor, vicepresidente globale del design e direttore creativo di China FAW Group Company Limited, ha presentato il design estetico dei veicoli. Diversi Media sono rimasti impressionati dall'esperienza di guida dell'EH7 e dell'EHS7.

HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 Deliver Amazing Performance in the Media Test Drive - PARIS, October 13, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 11th, HONGQI held a new vehicle test drive event for European media in Paris, France, inviting more than ten mainstream automotive media ... (finance.yahoo.com)

