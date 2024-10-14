.com di 14 ott 2024

HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media

HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–L’11 ottobre, HONGQI ha organizzato un evento di Test Drive di nuovi veicoli per i Media europei a Parigi, in Francia, invitando più di dieci rappresentanti dei principali Media automobilistici, come Agence France Presse, Le Journal de L’Auto, Auto Bild e Motor1, per apprezzare insieme l’eccellente stile di EH7 ed EHS7. All’evento, il Direttore Generale di HONGQI Overseas Liu Hongtao ha presentato HONGQI e i nuovi modelli EH7 ed EHS7. Giles Taylor, vicepresidente globale del design e direttore creativo di China FAW Group Company Limited, ha presentato il design estetico dei veicoli. Diversi Media sono rimasti impressionati dall’esperienza di guida dell’EH7 e dell’EHS7.
HONGQI EH7 da .com

.com - HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media

Leggi tutta la notizia su .com
Altre notizie su HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

HONGQI EH7 e EHS7 Offrono Prestazioni Sorprendenti nel Test Drive dei Media - L'11 ottobre, HONGQI ha organizzato un evento di test drive di nuovi veicoli per i media europei a Parigi, in Francia, invitando più di dieci rappresentanti dei principali media automobilistici, come ... (ansa.it)

HONGQI EH7 and EHS7 Deliver Amazing Performance in the Media Test Drive - PARIS, October 13, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 11th, HONGQI held a new vehicle test drive event for European media in Paris, France, inviting more than ten mainstream automotive media ... (finance.yahoo.com)

NaaS Technology Outlines Strategic Focus on Interconnectivity Charging Business - In the first half of 2024, NaaS further expanded its partnerships with charging point operators, including major central and state-owned enterprises, and prominent industry leaders such as China ... (tmcnet.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video HONGQI EH7
Video HONGQI EH7
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.