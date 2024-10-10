Southgate allo United? Le parole dell’ex ct: «Ecco cosa farò il prossimo anno» (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Gareth Southgate sarà il prossimo allenatore del Manchester United? Le parole dell’ex commissario tecnico dell’Inghilterra Mentre la posizione di ten Hag sulla panchina del Manchester United è sempre più precaria, tra i nomi che si fanno per rimpiazzarlo c’è anche quello di Southgate, ex ct dell’Inghilterra. Il diretto interessato però, parlando ad un evento dell’ECA Calcionews24.com - Southgate allo United? Le parole dell’ex ct: «Ecco cosa farò il prossimo anno» Leggi tutta la notizia su Calcionews24.com (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Garethsarà ilallenatore del Manchester? Lecommissario tecnico dell’Inghilterra Mentre la posizione di ten Hag sulla panchina del Manchesterè sempre più precaria, tra i nomi che si fper rimpiazzarlo c’è anche quello di, ex ct dell’Inghilterra. Il diretto interessato però, parlando ad un evento dell’ECA

