Calcionews24.com - Southgate allo United? Le parole dell’ex ct: «Ecco cosa farò il prossimo anno»
Gareth Southgate breaks silence on Man United job - Gareth Southgate has spoken out on his future prospects for the first time since resigning from England. After guiding the Three Lions to two consecutive Euros finals, his tenure was deemed largely a ... (joe.co.uk)
Gareth Southgate rules out coaching return in next year amid Manchester United links - ‘I’m certain of that’ - Gareth Southgate has ruled out a return to the dugout in the next year, effectively ending any links with replacing Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (eurosport.com)
Gareth Southgate gives new update on managerial future amid Manchester United job links - Gareth Southgate gives new update on managerial future amid Manchester United job links - Everton has also been rumoured as a potential next destination for the ex-England boss ... (msn.com)
In Primo PianoIsraele colpisce le basi Unifil in Libano. Crosetto convoca l’ambasciatore di Tel Aviv formiche
Blitz di Giuntoli: sfida lanciata a Inter (e Milan) per il colpo Azzurro calciomercato
Il ritorno di Motorola: “Cresciamo più di tutti perché curiamo i nostri clienti" panorama
Le famiglie italiane tagliano i consumi: ecco dove si risparmia di più sbircialanotizia
Una mozione del M5S in Regione Puglia per incentivare le nuove professioni turistiche: "Cogliere opportunità ... baritoday