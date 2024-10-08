Ciclismo, Rowe si ritira e sale sull'ammiraglia della Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Roma, 8 ottobre 2024 – Che il ritiro fosse alle porte non stupisce, perché l'annuncio risale addirittura allo scorso inverno: a sorpresa però Luke Rowe, sceso dalla bici, sale subito sull'ammiraglia e non su quella della Ineos Grenadiers, accasandosi bensì in casa Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team. I dettagli L'incarico del britannico prenderà il via l'1 novembre, quindi ben prima dell'inizio della prossima stagione, come confermato dal diretto interessato. "Ho preso del tempo per riflettore sul mio futuro e vedere quale sarebbe stato il prossimo capitolo. Il progetto mi ha attirato, perché proprio quest'anno la Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team ha fatto un balzo in avanti a livello di prestazioni e, guardando al futuro, ha una visione a lungo termine ancora più rosea. Sport.quotidiano.net - Ciclismo, Rowe si ritira e sale sull'ammiraglia della Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team Leggi tutta la notizia su Sport.quotidiano.net (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Roma, 8 ottobre 2024 – Che il ritiro fosse alle porte non stupisce, perché l'annuncio riaddirittura allo scorso inverno: a sorpresa però Luke, sceso dalla bici,subitoe non su quellaIneos Grenadiers, accasandosi bensì in casaLa. I dettagli L'incarico del britannico prenderà il via l'1 novembre, quindi ben prima dell'inizioprossima stagione, come confermato dal diretto interessato. "Ho preso del tempo per riflettore sul mio futuro e vedere quale sarebbe stato il prossimo capitolo. Il progetto mi ha attirato, perché proprio quest'anno laLaha fatto un balzo in avanti a livello di prestazioni e, guardando al futuro, ha una visione a lungo termine ancora più rosea.

