I Simpson 36: le prime immagini della parodia di The White Lotus (Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) Sugli schermi americani arriverà un episodio della stagione 36 della serie I Simpson ispirata a The White Lotus, ecco le prime anticipazioni L'episodio della stagione 36 della serie I Simpson intitolato The Yellow Lotus proporrà una parodia di The White Lotus, lo show targato HBO (in Italia disponibile su Sky e NOW). Le immagini condivise online in anteprima da Variety regalano ora un'anticipazione delle scene ambientate in un resort lussuoso. Un'apertura ispirata allo show HBO Nei titoli di testa della puntata, la serie I Simpson farà un riferimento a The White Lotus dichiarando in musica: "Fisici scolpiti, e omicidio. Persone ricche e sexy che si comportano male. Ti fanno sentire meglio nell'essere senza soldi e sconosciuti. Statue simboliche e brunch senza fine.Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
- Da movieplayer: I Simpson 36: le prime immagini della parodia di The White Lotus - Sugli schermi americani arriverà un episodio della stagione 36 della serie I Simpson ispirata a The White Lotus, ecco le prime anticipazioni ...
- Da collider: 'The Simpsons' Will Parody a Popular HBO Show This Season - The Simpsons have remained popular for more than three decades due to how they know how to tackle remarkable moments from pop culture, the entertainment industry and real-life events. The animated ...
- Da msn: ‘The Simpsons' Spoofs ‘The White Lotus' Opening Credits With This Spot-On Parody (EXCLUSIVE) - The Simpsons” travel to “The Yellow Lotus” on Sunday’s episode, where they “encounter death on vacation at a high-end resort.” If that sounds a bit like “The White Lotus,” well, of course. It’s the ...
Video Simpson primeVideo Simpson prime