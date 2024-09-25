Ballerina – Il teaser dello spin-off di John Wick promette un importante aggiornamento questa settimana (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) È passato un po’ di tempo dall’ultima volta che abbiamo sentito qualcosa di ufficiale su Ballerina, il prossimo spin-off di John Wick con Ana de Armas, ma le cose stanno per cambiare. Un video teaser appena pubblicato dalla Lionsgate (e consegnato ai fan di John Wick tramite messaggio di testo) rivela che il trailer completo del film arriverà domani. Ana de Armas interpreta il ruolo principale in Ballerina, assieme a Gabriel Byrne e al defunto Lance Reddick, oltre a Keanu Reeves nei panni di John Wick, nonostante l’apparente morte del suo personaggio nel quarto film nel 2023. Il trailer non fornisce alcun filmato del film (o almeno nessuno che presenti un attore), mettendo invece lentamente a fuoco l’immagine di un carillon di una Ballerina.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
Video Ballerina teaserVideo Ballerina teaser