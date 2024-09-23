Harry e Meghan, la coppia è agli sgoccioli: i due vivono ormai vite separate (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Harry e Meghan, la coppia è agli sgoccioli: i due vivono ormai vite separate. Tutti i dettagli di questa ennesima crisi nella Famiglia Reale. Negli ultimi tempi, il Principe Harry sembra aver intrapreso un percorso personale che lo ha portato lontano dalla sua famiglia, almeno geograficamente. La sua recente partecipazione a una cena di gala organizzata dall’Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità a New York ne è un esempio lampante. L’evento ha visto la presenza di illustri personalità come la regina Matilde del Belgio e il primo ministro belga Alexander De Croo, oltre all’attore Forest Whitaker. Sorprendentemente assente era Meghan Markle, rimasta in California. Questa scelta di viaggiare da solo ha alimentato le speculazioni su una possibile crisi coniugale.Leggi tutta la notizia su notizieNotizie su altre fonti
- Prince Harry recalls mom lived through ‘compassion’ while presenting The Diana Award at another solo event without Meghan Markle - Your activism [and] your compassion are two things that are so true to how my mum lived her life and what she believed in,” he told the two recipients of the award. pagesix
- Mystery over whether Meghan Markle will come to UK with Prince Harry for poignant event - WellChild, which supports seriously ill children, has also released a statement confirming harry's attendance, but there's been no mention of meghan... Taking to social media platform X, formerly ... mirror.co.uk
- Prince Harry’s Heartfelt Tribute to Activists in N.Y.C.: ‘My Mom Would Be Incredibly Proud of You’ - The Duke of Sussex recognized the work of two winners of his late mother Princess Diana's namesake award while in New York City on Sept. 23 ... aol
