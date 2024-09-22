Core Keeper, la recensione: misterioso e delizioso (Di domenica 22 settembre 2024) Minecraft, Terraria e Valheim sono tutti survival sandbox divenuti iconici negli anni. Il loro “segreto” sta nella estetica semplice, caratteristica, e un gameplay immortale. Il capolavoro firmato Mojang è ovviamente la prima influenza per molti altri titoli del genere, anche particolarmente recenti. Qualcuno però cerca di proporre avventure ibride, capaci di farsi notare e distinguersi mantenendo una certa distanza dalla vasta mole di videogiochi ispirati. Un esempio è Core Keeper. Il debutto del sandbox firmato Pugstorm è avvenuto nel marzo 2022 e da allora ha sempre attirato migliaia di giocatori mensilmente, tenendoli saldi update dopo update. La fase di accesso anticipato è durata non poco, ma a fine ottobre il lancio della versione 1.0 è finalmente avvenuto su PC. Più recentemente, invece, è giunta anche la edizione definitiva per console.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Chapter 5 Secret - Bishui Cave Walkthrough - Open the chest on the right to collect Celestial Ribbon and a Mind core. Head down to the left, and slide all the way down the slope. Here you'll reach the final keeper's Shrine of the hidden area, ... ign
- What’s on Game Pass September 2024 - This month has been a trickle of new arrivals on Game Pass - have there been any worthy additions to the site board-game.co.uk
- Woods of Ember Walkthrough - Wukong begins in the Woods of Ember, with The Destined One and Zhu Bajie jumping straight into a fight. Below, you'll find a ... ign
Video Core KeeperVideo Core Keeper