WWE | Addio ad NXT Level Up lo show sarà cancellato

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Secondo recenti report, la WWE si prepara a interrompere la produzione di NXTUp, uno dei suoisecondari dedicato ai talenti emergenti. L’informazione proviene da Wrestle Votes Radio, che ha dichiarato: “Con il contratto WWE-Hulu in scadenza la prossima settimana, NXTUpinterrotto. Non continueranno a filmare loche va in onda su Peacock e che presenta molti dei giovani talenti di NXT.” Implicazioni per i talenti emergenti La cancellazione di NXTUp potrebbe avere diverse conseguenze per i wrestler più giovani della WWE. Loha fornito una piattaforma importante per i talenti in via di sviluppo, offrendo loro l’opportunità di esibirsi e farsi notare da un pubblico più ampio. Cambiamenti nel panorama di trasmissione della WWE La decisione su NXTUp si inserisce in un contesto più ampio di modifiche ai diritti TV della WWE.