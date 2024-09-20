WWE: Addio ad NXT Level Up, lo show sarà cancellato (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Secondo recenti report, la WWE si prepara a interrompere la produzione di NXT Level Up, uno dei suoi show secondari dedicato ai talenti emergenti. L’informazione proviene da Wrestle Votes Radio, che ha dichiarato: “Con il contratto WWE-Hulu in scadenza la prossima settimana, NXT Level Up sarà interrotto. Non continueranno a filmare lo show che va in onda su Peacock e che presenta molti dei giovani talenti di NXT.” Implicazioni per i talenti emergenti La cancellazione di NXT Level Up potrebbe avere diverse conseguenze per i wrestler più giovani della WWE. Lo show ha fornito una piattaforma importante per i talenti in via di sviluppo, offrendo loro l’opportunità di esibirsi e farsi notare da un pubblico più ampio. Cambiamenti nel panorama di trasmissione della WWE La decisione su NXT Level Up si inserisce in un contesto più ampio di modifiche ai diritti TV della WWE.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Report – WWE Show May Be Discontinued After CW Deal Kicks In - WWE has new TV deals, with RAW moving to Netflix in January, SmackDown returning from FOX to USA, and NXT moving from USA to CW. ewrestlingnews
