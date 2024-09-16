Il mini mullet è l'hair cut del momento. Parola di Harry Styles, ma non solo (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) Abbiamo un nuovo ambassador del mini mullet: si chiama Harry Styles e, in tema di capelli, è sempre stato uno dei main trend setter del panorama mondiale. Qui, però, il tema è doppio. Non solo il cantante mette la sua firma su un taglio che ormai si candida a diventare un evergreen, ma ne dà una versione originale decisamente più soft. La sua personale rivisitazione di questo grande classico ha un grande vantaggio: riesce ad adattarsi a ogni forma del viso (che non è da poco, poiché il mullet, con le sue profonde scalature laterali, mette in evidenza i perimetri e se i perimetri sono molto spigolosi, magari l’effetto finale non è il massimo). Ma procediamo per gradi.Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitaliaNotizie su altre fonti
