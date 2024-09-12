L' album Cowboy Carter è andato bene ma Queen Bey è stata completamente ignorata dalla giuria C' è chi crede sia una questione di razzismo

Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonna

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Il mancato inserimento di Beyoncé nelle nomination dei Country Music Awards (CMA) 2024 ha scatenato non poche polemiche, alimentando un dibattito che va ben oltre la semplice musica. La popstar texana, che con il suocountryha conquistato la vetta delle classifiche, èdei CMA. Una scelta che ha portato suo padre, Mathew Knowles, a dichiarare apertamente che la discriminazione razziale potrebbe essere alla base di questa esclusione. «Ci sono più bianchi in America e purtroppo non votano in base alle capacità e ai risultati», ha commentato su Tmz, sottolineando come l’esclusione di una superstar di tale calibro «parli da sola».