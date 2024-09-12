L'album "Cowboy Carter" è andato bene, ma Queen Bey è stata completamente ignorata dalla giuria. C'è chi crede sia una questione di razzismo (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) Il mancato inserimento di Beyoncé nelle nomination dei Country Music Awards (CMA) 2024 ha scatenato non poche polemiche, alimentando un dibattito che va ben oltre la semplice musica. La popstar texana, che con il suo album country Cowboy Carter ha conquistato la vetta delle classifiche, è stata completamente ignorata dalla giuria dei CMA. Una scelta che ha portato suo padre, Mathew Knowles, a dichiarare apertamente che la discriminazione razziale potrebbe essere alla base di questa esclusione. «Ci sono più bianchi in America e purtroppo non votano in base alle capacità e ai risultati», ha commentato su Tmz, sottolineando come l’esclusione di una superstar di tale calibro «parli da sola».Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
- Beyoncé Was Snubbed By The CMAs, But Her Fans Have Another Theory - Indeed, in announcing cowboy Carter ahead of its release, Beyoncé shared that the album would continue her long history of mixing genres — and proclaimed that she was in a category of her own. “This ... nzherald.co.nz
- Why was Beyoncé snubbed by the Country Music Association Awards Experts cite a few reasons - Beyoncé fans may have been disappointed that her crossover album “cowboy Carter” was shut out of this year’s Country Music Association Awards nominations, but it may not have been a shock. yahoo
- Why Beyoncé Skipped the 2024 MTV VMAs Despite Having 3 Nominations - Beyoncé is very selective with her time when it comes to awards shows, and this year’s MTV VMAs didn’t make the cut. The artist, who released cowboy Carter in April, chose to skip this year’s ceremony ... elle
Video album CowboyVideo album Cowboy