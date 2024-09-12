Avengers | Secret Wars Halle Berry potrebbe tornare nel film?

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) L’attrice di X-Menha parlato della possibilità di apparire ino in un altro progetto Marvel in futuro. Durante la conferenza stampa di Never Let Go, laha detto a Josh Wilding che tutto è possibile. La star degli X-Men non è apparsa in Deadpool & Wolverine quest’estate, nonostante molti fan si aspettassero un cameo. L’attrice di Tempesta afferma che il libro sul suo personaggionon essere del tutto chiuso.ha dichiarato: “Forse non si sa mai. Lo scopriremo, incrociando le dita”. In un’epoca in cui gli attori possono trovare un grande entusiasmo da parte dei fan nel rivisitare vecchi ruoli, laha riflettuto sull’idea. (Deadpool & Wolverine si basa fondamentalmente sul fatto che i vecchi personaggi dell’Universo Marvel della Fox possono fare un ultimo inchino).