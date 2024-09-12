Avengers: Secret Wars, Halle Berry potrebbe tornare nel film? (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) L’attrice di X-Men Halle Berry ha parlato della possibilità di apparire in Avengers: Secret Wars o in un altro progetto Marvel in futuro. Durante la conferenza stampa di Never Let Go, la Berry ha detto a Josh Wilding che tutto è possibile. La star degli X-Men non è apparsa in Deadpool & Wolverine quest’estate, nonostante molti fan si aspettassero un cameo. L’attrice di Tempesta afferma che il libro sul suo personaggio potrebbe non essere del tutto chiuso. Berry ha dichiarato: “Forse non si sa mai. Lo scopriremo, incrociando le dita”. In un’epoca in cui gli attori possono trovare un grande entusiasmo da parte dei fan nel rivisitare vecchi ruoli, la Berry ha riflettuto sull’idea. (Deadpool & Wolverine si basa fondamentalmente sul fatto che i vecchi personaggi dell’Universo Marvel della Fox possono fare un ultimo inchino).Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
