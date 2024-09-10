Invigorating Coffee Fun with Eco-Card Photobooth at Seamless Europe 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) Gamifying the personalisedissuance experience MUNICH, Sept. 10,/PRNewswire/Satisfying consumers' increasing demand for personalised experiences, Goldpac is partneringKäfer to offer an interactive photoissuance experience forvisitors. As visitors approach Goldpac's booth at B36, they will be transported to a neon arcade for a gamifiedissuance experience. Guests get to try an instantly issued eco-photomaderepurposedgrounds.this, visitors can redeem an attractivediscount at Käfer outletsin the venue. An excellent caffeinated treat and souvenir to commemorate their visit to. Beneath other neon-lit stations, guests can experimentstreamlined consumer onboarding-to-issuance experiences and view an array of superlativeeffects and technologies.