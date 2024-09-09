The Killer' s Game | Lionsgate punta su Dave Bautista per un nuovo possibile franchise?

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Debutterà questo weekend nelle sale americane il film con, ma il regista ha già cominciato a pianificare il seguito Unpotenzialed'azione dellaarriverà nelle sale americane il prossimo fine settimana, e le persone coinvolte hanno chiaramente delle idee su come proseguire la storia in futuro. The's, interpretato dae Sofia Boutella, racconta la storia di un sicario che si autoassolve quando riceve una diagnosi di cancro terminale. Questo è il tipo di film che potrebbe attirare fan dicome John Wick o Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard, e il regista J.J. Perry ha già espresso alcune idee su come The'spotrebbe seguire questi modelli di. In occasione