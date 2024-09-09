The Killer's Game: Lionsgate punta su Dave Bautista per un nuovo possibile franchise? (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Debutterà questo weekend nelle sale americane il film con Bautista, ma il regista ha già cominciato a pianificare il seguito Un nuovo potenziale franchise d'azione della Lionsgate arriverà nelle sale americane il prossimo fine settimana, e le persone coinvolte hanno chiaramente delle idee su come proseguire la storia in futuro. The Killer's Game, interpretato da Dave Bautista e Sofia Boutella, racconta la storia di un sicario che si autoassolve quando riceve una diagnosi di cancro terminale. Questo è il tipo di film che potrebbe attirare fan di franchise come John Wick o Come ti ammazzo il bodyguard, e il regista J.J. Perry ha già espresso alcune idee su come The Killer's Game potrebbe seguire questi modelli di franchise. In occasioneLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
