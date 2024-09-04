Edge | Sono tornato ad allenarmi sul ring ma mi manca ancora qualcosa

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Il mondo del wrestling è in fermento per il possibile ritorno di Adam Copeland, noto ai fan come, nell’All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Dopo un infortunio che lo ha tenuto lontano dalper mesi, le recenti notizie suggeriscono che il veterano canadese potrebbe essere pronto a tornare in azione. L’Infortunio dia Double or Nothing Il percorso di Copeland in AEW ha subito una brusca interruzione durante l’evento Double or Nothing di quest’anno. In un match brutale contro Malakai Black all’interno di una gabbia di filo spinato, il cinquantenne ha dimostrato di potercompetere ad altissimi livelli, eseguendo mosse che wrestler molto più giovani esiterebbero a tentare. Purtroppo, un salto dalla cima della gabbia si è concluso con una frattura alla tibia per Copeland.