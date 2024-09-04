Edge: “Sono tornato ad allenarmi sul ring ma mi manca ancora qualcosa” (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) Il mondo del wrestling è in fermento per il possibile ritorno di Adam Copeland, noto ai fan come Edge, nell’All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Dopo un infortunio che lo ha tenuto lontano dal ring per mesi, le recenti notizie suggeriscono che il veterano canadese potrebbe essere pronto a tornare in azione. L’Infortunio di Edge a Double or Nothing Il percorso di Copeland in AEW ha subito una brusca interruzione durante l’evento Double or Nothing di quest’anno. In un match brutale contro Malakai Black all’interno di una gabbia di filo spinato, il cinquantenne ha dimostrato di poter ancora competere ad altissimi livelli, eseguendo mosse che wrestler molto più giovani esiterebbero a tentare. Purtroppo, un salto dalla cima della gabbia si è concluso con una frattura alla tibia per Copeland.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Riassunto: Wipro nomina Srikumar Rao Responsabile globale della sua Engineering Edge Business Line - Contacts Contatto per i media:Wipro Limitedmedia-relations@wipro. Ultimamente è stato il Chief Operating Officer (COO), il Direttore delle operazioni, di Wipro Engineering Edge (WEE) e il Global Practice Head of Embedded Systems, il Responsabile globale dei sistemi integrati. . com The post Riassunto: Wipro nomina Srikumar Rao Responsabile globale della sua Engineering Edge Business Line appeared first on seriea24. seriea24
- Panthers release former first-round pick before Week 1 - K’Lavon Chaisson‘s time with the Panthers is set to come to an end without any regular-season game time. The former first-round edge-rusher was released on Tuesday, per a team announcement. Chaisson ... msn
- Everything To Know About ‘Ring Of Fire’ Eclipse: Best Places And Times To View It - Just like April’s total solar eclipse, protective solar glasses are required to view the ring of fire eclipse. forbes
- Now is the best time to catch a glimpse of Saturn's iconic rings before they vanish - Viewing Saturn with the naked eye won't be ideal since you won't be able to witness its stunning rings and the planet will instead appear as a very bright star in the sky. The best way to observe the ... chron
Video Edge SonoVideo Edge Sono