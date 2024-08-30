The Woman King la spiegazione del finale

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) The, ladelLa storia di un generale che guida i suoi soldati in guerra ha undi spessore personale e culturale. Ambientato nel 1823, The, guidato da Viola Davis (che interpreta Amanda Waller nel DCEU), mescola storia e finzione nella storia del generale Nanisca (Davis), leader delle Agojie, l’unità di guerriere tutte al femminile della nazione del Dahomey, nell’Africa occidentale. Con lo sfondo della tratta transatlantica degli schiavi, Theinclude molti elementi storici reali, oltre a personaggi unici per il film. In The, i Dahomey sono in una tesa rivalità con l’Impero Oyo, che vende prigionieri ai mercanti di schiavi in cambio di moschetti europei e altre armi.