The Woman King, la spiegazione del finale (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) The Woman King, la spiegazione del finale La storia di un generale che guida i suoi soldati in guerra ha un finale di spessore personale e culturale. Ambientato nel 1823, The Woman King, guidato da Viola Davis (che interpreta Amanda Waller nel DCEU), mescola storia e finzione nella storia del generale Nanisca (Davis), leader delle Agojie, l’unità di guerriere tutte al femminile della nazione del Dahomey, nell’Africa occidentale. Con lo sfondo della tratta transatlantica degli schiavi, The Woman King include molti elementi storici reali, oltre a personaggi unici per il film. In The Woman King, i Dahomey sono in una tesa rivalità con l’Impero Oyo, che vende prigionieri ai mercanti di schiavi in cambio di moschetti europei e altre armi.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Pensioner fears leaving her home after what happened on weekend away - An elderly woman “fears” leaving her own home after she tripped ... The 81-year-old’s daughter, Joanne Millett, 46, told the ECHO how they were on their way to visit king Charles’ Gardens in Oxford ... liverpoolecho.co.uk
- A woman’s killing was unsolved for 44 years. A cigarette butt just led to an arrest, police say - DNA evidence from a cigarette butt has led to an arrest in the 1980 killing of a woman in Washington state, police said this week. Kenneth Duane Kundert, 65, was arrested in Arkansas last week on a ... wesh
- Shatta Wale: Video Of White Lady Singing Dancehall Artiste’s Star Boy - A white woman showed her love for Shatta Wale, singing his song "Star Boy" and wearing SM fan gear, while proudly displaying a Ghana flag in her car. yen.gh
Video The WomanVideo The Woman