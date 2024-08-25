Chris Hemsworth a sorpresa batterista per Ed Sheeran: ecco dove (Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Chris Hemsworth ha raggiunto Ed Sheeran sul palco di Bucarest, dove l’attore ha duettato con l’artista accompagnandolo alla batteria su una delle sue hit più famose. Chris Hemsworth ed Ed Sheeran insieme sul palco di Budapest Il volto di Thor si trova in Romania per girare la seconda stagione della serie Limitless With Chris Hemsworth ed ha risposto alle tantissime mail dei fan che lo volevano vedere nei panni di batterista. La venue è importantissima, la National Arena della capitale rumena, davanti ad un pubblico composto da 70mila spettatori. Ieri sera, insieme all’artista britannico Hemsworth a eseguito Thinking Out Loud, brano estratto da X. La presenza dell’attore era pianificata da dicembre, come rivelato successivamente in un video su Instagram.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
