Carl Cox chiude la stagione estiva dello Space Riccione (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) Life&People.it Per Carl Cox Riccione è sinonimo di una doppia festa da segnare negli annali. Il dj britannico, infatti, è tornato per la seconda volta sul palco dello Space per infiammare un luogo che, evento dopo evento, sta diventando il vero e proprio simbolo della notte della Riviera Adriatica. Nomi come il suo, e nel calendario 2024 ce ne sono stati davvero tanti, non fanno altro che impreziosire l’offerta tutt’altro che scontata di un locale di per sé attrattivo perché da sempre sinonimo di divertimento senza freni, ma che in questo modo è andato addirittura oltre, entrando di diritto nei templi dei deejay-set internazionali.Leggi tutta la notizia su lifeandpeopleNotizie su altre fonti
