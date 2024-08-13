Manga lashes, le ciglia XXL effetto manga che piacciono per l’estate (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Uno dei trend più chiacchierati del momento da Instagram a TikTok punta all’effetto drammatico: avete mai sentito parlare delle manga lashes? E come si realizzano? E se le tendenze beauty questa volta strizzassero (letteralmente) l’occhio alla tradizione manga? Non a caso, il trend in questione riguarda le manga lashes, ovvero ciglia effetto manga proprio perché estremamente lunghe e ben evidenziate attraverso l’utilizzo consistente del make-up che le renderà ben visibili sul viso. Crediti Envato Elemets – VelvetMagciglia lunghissime, che inseguono il macro-trend di quelle XXL lanciate già in passerella da maison come Atelier Versace e poi rimarcate anche da Giorgio Armani, attraverso la sua ultima collezione Primavera/Estate 2024.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
