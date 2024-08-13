Fonte : velvetmag di 13 ago 2024

Manga lashes le ciglia XXL effetto manga che piacciono per l’estate

Manga lashes, le ciglia XXL effetto manga che piacciono per l’estate (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Uno dei trend più chiacchierati del momento da Instagram a TikTok punta all’effetto drammatico: avete mai sentito parlare delle manga lashes? E come si realizzano? E se le tendenze beauty questa volta strizzassero (letteralmente) l’occhio alla tradizione manga? Non a caso, il trend in questione riguarda le manga lashes, ovvero ciglia effetto manga proprio perché estremamente lunghe e ben evidenziate attraverso l’utilizzo consistente del make-up che le renderà ben visibili sul viso. Crediti Envato Elemets – VelvetMagciglia lunghissime, che inseguono il macro-trend di quelle XXL lanciate già in passerella da maison come Atelier Versace e poi rimarcate anche da Giorgio Armani, attraverso la sua ultima collezione Primavera/Estate 2024.
