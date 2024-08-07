Meta ha chiuso ufficialmente Ready at Dawn, lo studio di The Order: 1886 (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Meta ha deciso di chiudere Ready at Dawn, noto team di sviluppo con a capo Andrea Pessino ed autore di tutta una serie di giochi apprezzati da critica e pubblico, tra i quali non possiamo che citare i titoli VR come la serie Lone Echo e le esclusive PlayStation The Order: 1886, God of War: Chain of Olympus e Ghost of Sparta e Daxter. Questo triste annuncio è avvenuto attraverso le pagine di Android Central, con il portale online che ha ricordato come Ready at Dawn fosse entrata a far parte di Oculus studio nel corso del mese di giugno 2020 con il lancio di Echo VR su Oculus Quest. Invece nel 2021 il team di sviluppo ha pubblicato Lone Echo 2, dovendo però fare i conti con numerosi licenziamenti appena un paio di anni dopo.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
