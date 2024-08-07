Meta ha chiuso ufficialmente Ready at Dawn lo studio di The Order | 1886

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024)ha deciso di chiudereat, noto team di sviluppo con a capo Andrea Pessino ed autore di tutta una serie di giochi apprezzati da critica e pubblico, tra i quali non possiamo che citare i titoli VR come la serie Lone Echo e le esclusive PlayStation The, God of War: Chain of Olympus e Ghost of Sparta e Daxter. Questo triste annuncio è avvenuto attraverso le pagine di Android Central, con il portale online che ha ricordato comeatfosse entrata a far parte di Oculusnel corso del mese di giugno 2020 con il lancio di Echo VR su Oculus Quest. Invece nel 2021 il team di sviluppo ha pubblicato Lone Echo 2, dovendo però fare i conti con numerosi licenziamenti appena un paio di anni dopo.