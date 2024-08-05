Triple H:”CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins è stato un capolavoro” (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) SummerSlam 2024 è già storia e i fan stanno ancora parlando di tutti i grandi momenti che hanno avuto luogo al Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mentre sei dei sette incontri dello show erano per i titoli, quello che non lo era era probabilmente il più atteso. La rivalità tra CM Punk e Drew McIntyre ha raggiunto il suo apice quando i due si sono finalmente scontrati uno contro uno, con Seth Rollins che presenziava come arbitro. Le parole di Triple H Triple H è rimasto impressionato dal match e lo ha elogiato molto durante la conferenza stampa post-show di SummerSlam: “CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, ho pensato, è stato un capolavoro. Solo, che storia.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
