Sam Smith, nella nuova versione di “I’m not the only one” ci sarà Alicia Keys: “Un sogno che si avvera” (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) A pochissime ore dall’uscita de “In The Lonely Hour – 10th Anniversary Edition” riedizione dell’album di debutto pubblicato nel 2014, Sam Smith annuncia tra gli ospiti Alicia Keys Sui social l‘artista britannico ha dichiarato sulla partecipazione della cantautrice di New York: “Sono onorato di avere un talento incredibile ed una bellissima anima che si unirà a me per celebrare i dieci anni di I’m Not The only One. sarà rilasciata questo venerdì con la versione digitale di In The Lonely Hour – 10th Anniversary Edition. Il brano è stato pubblicato come terzo singolo nel Regno Unito dell’album di debutto il 31 agosto 2014 a seguito del successo di Stay With Me e Money On My Mind.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
