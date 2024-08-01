Luke Evans e Sung Kang nel primo trailer dell’ action Weekend In Taipei

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024)nelInI fan dei film d’azione sono sempre alla ricerca del loro prossimo film preferito, ed è probabile che ne stia arrivando uno indimenticabile. Collider ha rivelare in esclusiva ildi, un film d’azione interpretato da(Nine Perfect Strangers) e(Fast and Furious). Le location disaranno sicuramente uno dei punti di forza del film, e anche la storia è piuttosto avvincente:interpreta John Lawlor, un agente della DEA che vive solo per il suo lavoro. Si impegna al massimo per catturare i cattivi, ma forse c’è un motivo per cui si è seppellito nel lavoro: 15 anni prima si è innamorato di una donna che è stata costretta a separarsi da lui a causa di alcuni eventi piuttosto oscuri legati al crimine e alla corruzione.