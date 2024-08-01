Luke Evans e Sung Kang nel primo trailer dell’ action Weekend In Taipei (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Luke Evans e Sung Kang nel primo trailer dell’ action Weekend In Taipei I fan dei film d’azione sono sempre alla ricerca del loro prossimo film preferito, ed è probabile che ne stia arrivando uno indimenticabile. Collider ha rivelare in esclusiva il trailer di Weekend a Taipei, un film d’azione interpretato da Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) e Sung Kang (Fast and Furious). Le location di Weekend a Taipei saranno sicuramente uno dei punti di forza del film, e anche la storia è piuttosto avvincente: Evans interpreta John Lawlor, un agente della DEA che vive solo per il suo lavoro. Si impegna al massimo per catturare i cattivi, ma forse c’è un motivo per cui si è seppellito nel lavoro: 15 anni prima si è innamorato di una donna che è stata costretta a separarsi da lui a causa di alcuni eventi piuttosto oscuri legati al crimine e alla corruzione.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- The latest on the Paris Olympics - The Paris Games continue Thursday with the women’s gymnastics all-around final, key events In swimming and basketball and more. Follow here for live updates. edition.cnn
- Trailer for action thriller Weekend in Taipei starring Luke Evans and Sung Kang - Ketchup Entertainment has released a poster and trailer for Weekend in Taipei, the upcoming action thriller from director George Huang (Swimming with Sharks) and starring Luke evans, Gwei Lun-Mei, and ... flickeringmyth
- Luke Evans e Sung Kang nel primo trailer dell’ action Weekend In Taipei - Collider ha rivelare in esclusiva il trailer di Weekend a Taipei, un film d’azione interpretato da Luke evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) e sung Kang (Fast and Furious). Le location di Weekend a Taipei ... cinefilos
Video Luke EvansVideo Luke Evans