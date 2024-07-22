Sid Vicious | Ora che Vince non c’è più ho qualche possibilità in più di entrare nella HOF

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Sono diverse le Superstar del passato che non hanno ancora avuto il riconoscimento della Hall Of Fame e che sperano di averlo in futuro. Tra questi Sid(a.k.a Psycho Sid, Sid Justice), wrestler che ha speso la maggior parte della sua carriera tra WCW e WWF. Durante una recente intervista ha parlato delladiHall Of Fame, ora cheMcMahon non c’è più. “Hoin più” Durante una ospitata al podcast “Attitude Era”, Sidha parlato delladi un suo ingressoHall Of Fame, affermando di avere maggiori chance ora cheMcMahon non c’è più: “Anon piacevo più di tanto e credo sia per questo che non mi hanno mai ‘offerto’ la Hall Of Fame. Ora che non c’è più magari hoin più. Potrebbe anche essere l’occasione per fare qualcosa di interessante.