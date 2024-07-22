Sid Vicious: “Ora che Vince non c’è più, ho qualche possibilità in più di entrare nella HOF” (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Sono diverse le Superstar del passato che non hanno ancora avuto il riconoscimento della Hall Of Fame e che sperano di averlo in futuro. Tra questi Sid Vicious (a.k.a Psycho Sid, Sid Justice), wrestler che ha speso la maggior parte della sua carriera tra WCW e WWF. Durante una recente intervista ha parlato della possibilità di entrare nella Hall Of Fame, ora che Vince McMahon non c’è più. “Ho qualche possibilità in più” Durante una ospitata al podcast “Attitude Era”, Sid Vicious ha parlato della possibilità di un suo ingresso nella Hall Of Fame, affermando di avere maggiori chance ora che Vince McMahon non c’è più: “A Vince non piacevo più di tanto e credo sia per questo che non mi hanno mai ‘offerto’ la Hall Of Fame. Ora che non c’è più magari ho qualche possibilità in più. Potrebbe anche essere l’occasione per fare qualcosa di interessante.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
