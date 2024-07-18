Helldivers 2 The Last of Us 2 Remastered e gli altri giochi più venduti del 2024 in Europa

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) GSD ha condiviso in queste ore la classifica deipiùinnel corso della prima metà del, sia in formato fisico che in digitale. E dando un’occhiata alla top 10 è possibile notare che soltanto duesono usciti nel corso di quest’anno e si tratta nello specifico di2 e Theof Us Parte 2. Difatti come leggiamo su GamesIndustry, i due titoli targati Sony sono gli unici usciti quest’anno ad essere presenti in questa classifica, visto che ben 8 posizioni su 10 sono occupate daapprodati in realtà sul mercato negli anni scorsi, dove tra questi non possiamo che citare i celeberrimi EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy e Red Dead Redemption 2.