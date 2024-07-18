Helldivers 2, The Last of Us 2 Remastered e gli altri giochi più venduti del 2024 in Europa (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) GSD ha condiviso in queste ore la classifica dei giochi più venduti in Europa nel corso della prima metà del 2024, sia in formato fisico che in digitale. E dando un’occhiata alla top 10 è possibile notare che soltanto due giochi sono usciti nel corso di quest’anno e si tratta nello specifico di Helldivers 2 e The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered. Difatti come leggiamo su GamesIndustry, i due titoli targati Sony sono gli unici usciti quest’anno ad essere presenti in questa classifica, visto che ben 8 posizioni su 10 sono occupate da giochi approdati in realtà sul mercato negli anni scorsi, dove tra questi non possiamo che citare i celeberrimi EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5, Hogwarts Legacy e Red Dead Redemption 2.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
