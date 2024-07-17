Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Vivid Images Reveal the Myriad Scenes of China's Modernization BEIJING, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/"Theand-up, China's second revolution, has not only profoundly changed China but also deeply influenced the world!" The Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from July 15 to 18, 2024, marked the start of a new era for China'sand-up, when more energy would be injected into a turbulent and interconnected world. The Global Chinese Programming Center of-4 under China Media Group, broadcast a 13-part, "Newin theand-Up" from July 6 to July 18.