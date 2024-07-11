XCMG Machinery Debuts Nearly 20 High-Performance Machines at the UK's Hillhead 2024, Bolstering Its Presence in Europe (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) BUXTON, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), a global leading construction Machinery manufacturer, showcased Nearly 20 state-of-the-art Machines for the first time at the Hillhead 2024 exhibition in Buxton, UK. Tailored for the European market, these excavators and loaders Highlight XCMG's commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. During the three-day event, XCMG introduced its latest developments, including the XC978 Loader and XE380E Hydraulic Excavator. Both models meet stringent EU Stage V emission standards and are equipped with powerful Cummins engines. More Highly anticipated features are: This significant participation at Hillhead marks an important step in XCMG's strategic global expansion and strengthens ties with the European market.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), a global leading construction Machinery manufacturer, showcased Nearly 20 state-of-the-art Machines for the first time at the Hillhead 2024 exhibition in Buxton, UK. Tailored for the European market, these excavators and loaders Highlight XCMG's commitment to environmental sustainability and technological innovation. During the three-day event, XCMG introduced its latest developments, including the XC978 Loader and XE380E Hydraulic Excavator. Both models meet stringent EU Stage V emission standards and are equipped with powerful Cummins engines. More Highly anticipated features are: This significant participation at Hillhead marks an important step in XCMG's strategic global expansion and strengthens ties with the European market.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Former Indonesian minister sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption - JAKARTA, July 11 (Xinhua) -- An Indonesian court here on Thursday sentenced the country's former agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo to 10 years in jail for corruption. chinaview.cn
- XCMG Machinery Debuts Nearly 20 High-Performance Machines at the UK's Hillhead 2024, Bolstering Its Presence in Europe - BUXTON, England, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG"), a global leading construction machinery manufacturer, showcased nearly 20 state-of-the-art machines for the first ... adnkronos
- Vectr Realty acquires The Landmark offices in Bucharest - Vectr Holdings, through its subsidiary Vectr Realty, acquired 100% shares of the company that owns The Landmark office building in Bucharest, as part of its growth plans in Romania. The property was ... romania-insider
Video XCMG MachineryVideo XCMG Machinery