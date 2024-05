SMITE 2 | Anteprima - Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot

Early look at Valve’s new hero shooter Deadlock leaks - Early look at Valve’s new hero shooter Deadlock leaks - A new multiplayer hero shooter reportedly in development at Valve leaked Thursday in the form of gameplay details and early screenshots of the project, known as Deadlock. The new game is described as ...

SMITE 2 Alpha Weekend Stats And Odin's Onslaught Returns To SMITE 1 - smite 2 Alpha Weekend Stats And Odin's Onslaught Returns To smite 1 - There were 604,470 matches played over the course of the smite 2 Alpha Weekend, and it looks like the top-picked gods were Neith, Anubis, and Ymir. 3,142,556 total kills were racked up and there were ...

Smite 2, anteprima Alpha Test (PlayStation 5) - smite 2, anteprima Alpha Test (PlayStation 5) - smite 2 anteprima action MOBA divino per PlayStation 5. Diamo un'occhiata al primo alpha test del nuovo capitolo realizzato da Hi Rez Studios.