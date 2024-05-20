L’All-Star Race Nascar finisce in rissa | nel confronto tra piloti in TV vola un pugno in faccia

VIDEO: Kyle Busch punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as NASCAR stars fight in North Wilkesboro - VIDEO: Kyle Busch punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as nascar stars fight in North Wilkesboro - On the next lap, Kyle Busch was behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and drafted into the latter's rear bumper, sending his #47 Ford into the Turn 1 wall and prompting the first caution at North Wilkesboro ...

Kyle Larson’s IndyCar Qualifying Delays NASCAR All-Star Race - Kyle Larson’s IndyCar Qualifying Delays nascar All-Star race - Kyle Larson's IndyCar Qualifying Delays All-Star race which prompts nascar to reschedule adjustments, showing versatility and collaborative spirit.

NASCAR Truck Series Owner Standings Post North Wilkesboro Race - nascar Truck Series Owner Standings Post North Wilkesboro race - Following race 10 of 23 at North Wilkesboro on May 19, 2024, the cumulative points totals for each racing team throughout the season have been updated. The Owner’s Championship, awarded at the ...