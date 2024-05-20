Fonte : fanpage di 20 mag 2024

L’All-Star Race Nascar finisce in rissa | nel confronto tra piloti in TV vola un pugno in faccia

L’All-Star Race Nascar finisce in rissa: nel confronto tra piloti in TV vola un pugno in faccia (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Al termine della All Star Race della Nascar in un confronto in diretta TV per chiarire dopo l'incidente avuto in pista Ricky Stenhouse Jr ha rifilato un pugno in faccia a Kyle Busch dando inizio ad una rissa.
