Kerry Katona delle Atomic Kitten mostra i danni dall’abuso di cocaina | “Ho un buco nel naso”

Kerry Katona bravely waves to camera before undergoing surgery to 'close a chapter of her life' - Kerry Katona bravely waves to camera before undergoing surgery to 'close a chapter of her life' - Kerry Katona is ready to 'close a door on a chapter of her life' she previously shut years ago, as she heads down to surgery for a gruelling eight-hour nose job ...

Kerry Katona reveals the gruesome results of her nose job after going under the knife due to past cocaine abuse leaving her with a hole in her septum - Kerry Katona reveals the gruesome results of her nose job after going under the knife due to past cocaine abuse leaving her with a hole in her septum - The former atomic kitten star, 43, has gone for surgery at Pall Mall Cosmetics after she was left with a hole in her septum after previous drug use in her twenties. Pictures from after showed her all ...

Kerry Katona opens up about nose op as she says she's not 'on the gear' - Kerry Katona opens up about nose op as she says she's not 'on the gear' - The 43-year-old former atomic kitten is having part of her rib taken out to reconstruct her nose, which has been damaged through extensive past drug use. Speaking to her Instagram followers Kerry said ...