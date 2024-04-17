Overlay PlayStation | Sony presenta l’esperienza condivisa tra console e PC

(Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) Nixxes Software ha rivelato cheè pronta a far debuttaresu PC contestualmente al lancio di Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, inserendo in questo modo i Trofei e tante altre novità anche su Personal Computer, offrendo in questo modo un’esperienzatrae PC. Come possiamo leggere sulBlog, questa nuova funzione è attivabile premendo contemporaneamente Shift + F1 nel gioco oppure nel menù, così da consentire ai giocatori di sbloccare anche su PC i Trofei, vedere l’elenco degli amici e più in generale tutte le informazioni del proprio profilo. Proprio riguardo ai Trofei,ha aggiunto che la lista Trofei di Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut su Personal Computer è la stessa della versione ...

