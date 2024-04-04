Heat 2 | Michael Mann è al lavoro sulla sceneggiatura | “è un prequel e sequel”

Heat 2, Michael Mann è al lavoro sulla sceneggiatura: “è un prequel e sequel” (Di giovedì 4 aprile 2024) Michael Mann ha condiviso qualche aggiornamento sullo sviluppo di Heat 2 e sui suoi progressi con la sceneggiatura. Come il romanzo, il film – che sta scrivendo attualmente – sarà sia un sequel che un prequel, riprendendo direttamente dagli eventi del film originale. Il casting per il film non è ancora iniziato e non inizierà finché la sceneggiatura non sarà completata, ha svelato Mann, anche se ha avuto “delle conversazioni”, ma si dice che Adam Driver e Austin Butler siano le prime scelte. Durante una recente intervista a Table For Two with Bruce Bozzi, Mann ha fornito un aggiornamento sullo sviluppo di Heat 2, confermando di stare lavorando alla sceneggiatura. Per quanto riguarda il casting per il ...
