Life is Good® Goes to Europe with Amazon (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) Life is Good products are now available in select European countries. BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Life is Good, the original positive Lifestyle brand, is now available in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Netherlands through the Amazon marketplace. In response to customer requests, the company explored several channels for distribution overseas and ultimately decided to begin its international expansion via Amazon. European customers can access the Life is Good store by visiting their country's local Amazon web store where a selection of men's and women's short and long sleeve graphic tees have been tailored to the local interests of each country. Similar to the U.S. market, the assortment will update seasonally to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
