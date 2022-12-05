Hisense Advances Growth Strategy in the Middle East Market, Stepping Up Its Globalization Efforts (Di lunedì 5 dicembre 2022) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, one of the rising forces in the home appliances industry, has taken another step in elevating its global influence. As the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the brand has garnered worldwide attention by making impactful presences in the FIFA World CupTM stadiums, which not only signifies Hisense's expanding footprints in the Middle East Market, but also serves as an epitome of Hisense Globalization Strategy. The Middle East Serves as an Integral Part of Hisense's Global Strategy Since Hisense first entered South African Market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense, one of the rising forces in the home appliances industry, has taken another step in elevating its global influence. As the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, the brand has garnered worldwide attention by making impactful presences in the FIFA World CupTM stadiums, which not only signifies Hisense's expanding footprints in the Middle East Market, but also serves as an epitome of Hisense Globalization Strategy. The Middle East Serves as an Integral Part of Hisense's Global Strategy Since Hisense first entered South African Market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Roma, il CNR ospita il convegno Open Science degli enti di ricerca Italiaambiente
Hisense Advances Growth Strategy in the Middle East Market, Stepping Up Its Globalization EffortsSince Hisense first entered South African market in 1996, it has been building its brand influence and competitiveness in the Middle East and Africa market for more than 20 years. The long-term ...
World Cup defies odds to boost big-screen TV salesFootball fans in Uganda have defied daunting economic challenges by going on a World Cup-fuelled TV buying binge as the football tournament closes in on the two-week mark. Samsung Uganda said there ...
Hisense AdvancesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Advances