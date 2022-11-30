Smash World Tour 2022, Nintendo annulla le finali (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) Gli organizzatori dello Smash World Tour hanno annunciato che le finali dello Smash World Tour 2022 e gli eventi del 2023 sono stati cancellati a causa di problemi di licenza con Nintendo. I campionati si sono svolti finora senza una licenza ufficiale, ed infatti Nintendo ha informato gli organizzatori che non avrebbero più potuto gestire gli eventi futuri. “Senza alcun preavviso, la sera prima del Giorno del Ringraziamento abbiamo ricevuto da Nintendo l’avviso che non avremmo più potuto organizzare gli eventi. Questo è stato particolarmente scioccante, visti i nostri rapporti con Nintendo negli ultimi dodici mesi. Da allora, abbiamo lavorato 24 ore su 24 per prendere le misure ...Leggi su screenworld
Lego Brawls, la prova del simulatore di rissa (con i mattoncini)... Steam e GeForce NOW, Lego Brawls segue le orme dello storico Smash Bros ed è una sorta di ... Castle, Jurassic World, Ninjago e Monkie Kid), ma anche gli omini che si utilizzano possono essere ...
... K - Pop Sensations Blackpink To Debut For The First Time At Etihad Park In Abu Dhabi This January As Part Of Their Blackpink World Tour [...Boasting a huge collection of smash hit songs, it promises to be one of the best nights of the year for the Abu Dhabi live music scene." This concert will be part of the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN ... Niente finale per Smash World Tour 2022: Nintendo blocca organizzatori Everyeye Videogiochi
US fan marched out of World Cup after getting rainbow arm band through securityFIFAWorldCup officially said itâ s fine to wear rainbow colors at stadiums in Qatar during the World Cup. Qatar police seems to disagree ... with a previous viral clip showing guards threatening to ...
Everything you need to know about the Smash World Tour cancellation by NintendoLet’s take a look what exactly is happening with the Smash World Tour, and the involvement of Panda Gaming in this whole affair. On November 29, the Smash community was hit by a stunning announcement ...
Smash WorldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Smash World