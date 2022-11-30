Finery Markets raises $5.5 million seed round to accelerate institutional crypto adoption (Di mercoledì 30 novembre 2022) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Finery Markets, a leading multi-dealer electronic marketplace for institutional participants and a trading solutions provider for crypto Markets, announced a $5.5 million seed funding round today. The funding round was the first time the company received outside funding. The round was co-led by G1 Ventures, gumi cryptos and Shima Capital. Investors including Communitas Capital, DV Chain, GravityX, Unlimint, Daedalus Angels, oneAlpha, Floating Point Group and other industry leaders also joined the round. Konstantin Shulga, co-founder and CEO of Finery Markets said: "Running the first multilateral ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Finery Markets raises $5.5 million seed round for institutional crypto serviceFinery Markets, a leading multi-dealer electronic marketplace for institutional participants and a trading solutions provider for crypto markets, announced a $5.5 million seed funding round today.
