Thanksgiving Day 2022 | LILYSILK Gives Thanks by Continuously Giving Back | Inspiring Society to Live Spectacularly

Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving Day 2022: LILYSILK Gives Thanks by Continuously Giving Back, Inspiring Society to Live Spectacularly (Di mercoledì 23 novembre 2022) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to Live spectacular, sustainable Lives, is Giving Thanks this ThanksGiving Day 2022 by Giving Back to Society, especially women and children. The positive energy derived from this virtuous cycle has empowered the global silk icon to perpetually give Thanks by Continuously Giving Back, allowing it to improve every step of the way since it started out over a decade ago in 2010. Support in the Fight Against Breast Cancer In October this year, LILYSILK proudly announced a ...
Usa, 7 morti in supermercato della Virginia affollato per Thanksgiving

In quel momento il supermercato era particolarmente affollato di clienti impegnati negli ultimi acquisti per il cenone del Thanksgiving Day , il Giorno del Ringraziamento che si celebra domani. "Le ...

New York: cosa fare e cosa vedere durante le Feste

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade La tradizionale parata di New York, caratterizzata da palloncini a grandezza umana, clown, performance, i più grandi musical di Broadway, apparizioni di celebrità e altro ...
Usa: sparatoria in supermercato in Virginia, sette morti

Un uomo armato ha ucciso diverse persone in un supermercato Walmart stanotte a Chesapeake, in Virginia. Stando alle autorità locali il bilancio è di sette morti incluso lo sparatore. L'autore sarebbe ...

Unaitalia, tacchino seconda carne bianca più consumata

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
