Genomic Data Infrastructure | al via la più grande mappatura sul genoma umano

Genomic Data
Genomic Data Infrastructure, al via la più grande mappatura sul genoma umano (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Il Genomic Data Infrastructure, la più grande mappatura a livello europeo sul genoma umano (e le malattie a questo collegato) è diventato realtà nelle scorse ore. Il progetto di ricerca, che ha un budget di 40 milioni di euro, è stato fortemente voluto dalla Commissione Europea per realizzare, nell’ambito del programma “Digital Europe”, una infrastruttura efficiente e sostenibile per traslare la ricerca Genomica nella pratica clinica corrente e supportare su scala europea le sfide della Medicina di Precisione. A cosa serve il Genomic Data Infrastructure Per capire a cosa realmente occorra il Genomic Data Infrastructure occorre fare un passo ...
HER2DX® RECOGNIZED BY TIME AS ONE OF THE BEST INVENTIONS OF 2022

HER2DX ® is a prognostic, predictive assay based on clinical and genomic data. The test integrates clinical information (i.e., tumor size and nodal status) with biological information tracking ...

REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP - LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN APT AND ATEMPT TRIALS

HER2DX ® is a prognostic, predictive assay based on clinical and genomic data. The test integrates clinical information (i.e., tumor size and nodal status) with biological information tracking ...
CSC: New EU project to unlock the potential of human genomics for healthcare, research and innovation

Today, the European Genomic Data Infrastructure (GDI) project kicks-off in Brussels, Belgium. The new €40 million GDI project, coordinated by ELIXIR, is jointly funded by the European Commission under ...

Epic Bio Presents First Data Supporting Persistent and Tunable Gene Activation Using Transient Delivery

are active at multiple genomic loci. Not only have our modulators demonstrated significant and persistent activity across an array of genes, but we also presented data on the potential for synergy ...
