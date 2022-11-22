Genomic Data Infrastructure, al via la più grande mappatura sul genoma umano (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) Il Genomic Data Infrastructure, la più grande mappatura a livello europeo sul genoma umano (e le malattie a questo collegato) è diventato realtà nelle scorse ore. Il progetto di ricerca, che ha un budget di 40 milioni di euro, è stato fortemente voluto dalla Commissione Europea per realizzare, nell’ambito del programma “Digital Europe”, una infrastruttura efficiente e sostenibile per traslare la ricerca Genomica nella pratica clinica corrente e supportare su scala europea le sfide della Medicina di Precisione. A cosa serve il Genomic Data Infrastructure Per capire a cosa realmente occorra il Genomic Data Infrastructure occorre fare un passo ...Leggi su fmag
CSC: New EU project to unlock the potential of human genomics for healthcare, research and innovationToday, the European Genomic Data Infrastructure (GDI) project kicks-off in Brussels, Belgium. The new €40 million GDI project, coordinated by ELIXIR, is jointly funded by the European Commission under ...
