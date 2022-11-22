Genomic Data Infrastructure | al via la più grande mappatura sul genoma umano

HER2DX ® is a prognostic, predictive assay based on clinical and. The test integrates clinical information (i.e., tumor size and nodal status) with biological information tracking ...HER2DX ® is a prognostic, predictive assay based on clinical and. The test integrates clinical information (i.e., tumor size and nodal status) with biological information tracking ...Today, the European Genomic Data Infrastructure (GDI) project kicks-off in Brussels, Belgium. The new €40 million GDI project, coordinated by ELIXIR, is jointly funded by the European Commission under ...are active at multiple genomic loci. Not only have our modulators demonstrated significant and persistent activity across an array of genes, but we also presented data on the potential for synergy ...