CGTN | Digital economy becomes new growth engine for China and other G20 members

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) - BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/Three years into the COVID pandemic, the world, while facing mounting uncertainties and challenges, has undergone profound changes, with theevolution accelerated and theemerging as a newfor economic recovery and. Therefers to a broad range of economic activities that include using digitized information and knowledge as the key factor of production, modern information networks as an important activity space, and the effective use of information and communication technology (ICT) as an important driver of productivityand economic structural optimization, according to the G20...