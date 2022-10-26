WWE | R-Truth si presenta a sorpresa ad NXT credendo di essere ad Halloween Havoc

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Wes Lee ha vinto l’NXT North American Title ade ieri sera è stato accolto con grande entusiasmo nello show. Grayson Waller ha interrotto l’emozionante promo di Wes, in cui ha ringraziato tutti per averlo sostenuto. Poi R-ha fatto capolino facendo impazzire la folla. Quest’ultimo era confuso, perché aveva dato il benvenuto a tutti pensando stesse ad. Grayson ha dovuto poi spiegargli che l’evento si era svolto tre giorni prima. Il disguido R-non gli ha creduto, e alla fine Wes Lee ha detto adi essersi perso l’evento. Ne è nato un divertente botta e risposta tra Grayson e R-su come Apollo Crews lo abbia battuto in un casket match. Alla fine,ha vinto la sua guerra ...