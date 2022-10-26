WWE: R-Truth si presenta a sorpresa ad NXT credendo di essere ad Halloween Havoc (Di mercoledì 26 ottobre 2022) Wes Lee ha vinto l’NXT North American Title ad Halloween Havoc e ieri sera è stato accolto con grande entusiasmo nello show. Grayson Waller ha interrotto l’emozionante promo di Wes, in cui ha ringraziato tutti per averlo sostenuto. Poi R-Truth ha fatto capolino facendo impazzire la folla. Quest’ultimo era confuso, perché aveva dato il benvenuto a tutti pensando stesse ad Halloween Havoc. Grayson ha dovuto poi spiegargli che l’evento si era svolto tre giorni prima. Il disguido R-Truth non gli ha creduto, e alla fine Wes Lee ha detto a Truth di essersi perso l’evento. Ne è nato un divertente botta e risposta tra Grayson e R-Truth su come Apollo Crews lo abbia battuto in un casket match. Alla fine, Truth ha vinto la sua guerra ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Nuovo PlayStation Plus sbarca in Asia: ecco i giochi inclusi nei tre livelli... The Fractured but Whole South Park: The Stick of Truth Space Crew: Legendary Edition Space Hulk: ... Legacy of Thieves Collection WWE 2K22 PlayStation 4 Biomutant Cyberpunk 2077 ELEX 2 Farming ...
WWE NXT: The Rock’s daughter debuts; Segments revealed for next weekThe Rock’s daughter makes her debut and few segments for next week were revealed during the past nights edition of the Tuesday Night show.
WWE Raw Star Visits NXT, Accepts Challenge For Match Next WeekAfter weeks of inactivity, this wrestler is suddenly popping up on WWE programming. The crossover between WWE's main roster and its developmental brand continued on Tuesday, as Raw superstar R-Truth ...
