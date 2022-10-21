GWM ORA Taps Europe as Latest Market Amid Global Push (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) BAODING, China, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On October 17, ORA, the fashionable "Pure Electric Brand" of the car manufacturer GWM, launched its first model in the European Market at Paris Motor Show 2022, marking its entry into the mainstream Market in Europe Amid a broader Global expansion. In response to the trend of electrification and intelligentization, GWM launched ORA as its first new energy vehicle brand. ORA demonstrated three models at the Paris Motor Show 2022. Among them, ORA GOOD CAT (namely FUNKY CAT in the European Market), the model awarded the five-star rating of Euro NCAP, was officially launched in Europe and will be available in the UK, Sweden, Germany, Israel, and Iceland soon. Europe is one of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Great Wall schiera a Parigi le Ora elettriche e le Wey PhevA Parigi GWM h portato un terzo modello Ora, denominato The Next Ora Cat. È dotato di quattro ruote motrici e cerchi da 19 pollici di serie. Con una coppia massima di 680 Newton metri, accelera ...
Salone di Parigi 2022, Wey lancia la Coffee 01 in Europa - FormulaPassion.itGWM ha poi svelato al Mondial de l'Auto anche un secondo modello premium, la Coffee 02, SUV di ... Alla kermesse francese poi è stata presentata anche l'offerta del brand full electric Ora, con tre ...
