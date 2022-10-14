E' morto il 16enne giocatore di Basket dopo uno schianto con lo ...Hisense presenta una nuova gamma di microondePGA Tour 2K23 RecensioneMultiVersus - il roster si amplia con Ciuffo bianco, il leader dei ...Microsoft Ignite 2022: Cloud, AI, Sicurezza, Efficienza e ProduttivitàMeta Quest 2: un Halloween con i nuovi giochi Horror VRBelkin lancia la promozione cashback su un’ampia selezione di prodottiMARCELL JACOBS HA UN NUOVO AVVERSARIO, SI CHIAMA CASSIE ED E' GIA' ...Sopravvivi una notte in Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s CurseBlack Adam disponibile ora per Injustice 2 MobileUltime Blog

From the rooftop 2, il progetto in acustico di Coez (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) Dopo sei anni di attesa, venerdì 14 ottobre torna “From The rooftop 2” (Carosello Records), il progetto in acustico di Coez.  L’EP sarà disponibile in digitale, in formato vinile e cd. All’interno sono presenti come ospiti anche Ariete e Frah Quintale, rispettivamente in “Margherita” e “Nei treni la notte”.  A seguito delle continue e numerose richieste da parte dei fan nel corso degli anni, Coez pubblica un nuovo album che riprende “From The rooftop”, concept musicale avviato nel 2016 e nato l’anno prima dall’omonima serie di sessioni acustiche registrate direttamente da un suggestivo tetto di Roma e poi pubblicate su YouTube.  Questa serie di video, in cui si alternano brani iconici facenti parte del repertorio di Coez e cover ...
