WWE: Seth Rollins devastato per la sconfitta oscura i profili social (Di domenica 9 ottobre 2022) Seth Rollins è uno dei principali volti della WWE. In questi anni si affermato come un main eventer vincendo diversi titoli. Nell’ultimo paio d’anni il suo personaggio ha subito una importante evoluzione passando dal Monday Night Messiah sino a The Visionary. Pur essendo lontano dai titoli da tempo, Seth è sempre stato impegnato in faide di primo piano dalle quale, però, è uscito spesso sconfitto. Ieri notte ad Extreme Rules è stato sconfitto da Matt Riddle. Quale futuro? Seth Rollins, al culmine di una faida aspra e personale, è stato sconfitto da Matt Riddle nel Fight Pit Match svoltosi ieri notte ad Extreme Rules, con la star UFC Daniel Cormier arbitro speciale. Sembra che The Visionary sia rimasto sconvolto da questa batosta. Dopo la fine del ppv, Seth ha deciso di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
