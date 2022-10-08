Stasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchWarner Bros. nuovo gameplay trailer di Games Gotham KnightsMaratona di Chicago 2022: la diretta streaming domenica 9 ottobreMagic: The Gathering - Entra in un carnevale cosmico con UnfinityMeta Quest: nuovo aggiornamento softwareGTA Online: Halloween arriva a Los Santos e durerà un mesePRESS START: tutto pronto per la student conference by IIDEAUltime Blog

Fight for Naples | il napoletano Daniele Iodice trionfa contro l’argentino Tomas Ortiz

Fight for Naples, il napoletano Daniele Iodice trionfa contro l’argentino Tomas Ortiz (Di sabato 8 ottobre 2022) Si è concluso ieri,  Venerdì, 7 ottobre 2022, a Napoli, presso l’HBtoo di Via Coroglio, l’evento “F4N – Fight for Naples”, il meeting internazionale dedicato agli sport da combattimento (Boxe, Kickboxing e Muay Thai) organizzato dalla Società Sportiva Dilettantistica Pro Fighitng Napoli Club con il patrocinio del Comune di Napoli, del C.O.N.I., della Federazione Pugilistica Italiana, di Federkombat e di Wako Pro; Media Partner. La maratona Fight for Naples è stata interamente trasmessa in diretta televisiva dall’emittente PrimaTivvù (Canale 17 del Digitale Terrestre), media partner dell’evento. Soddisfazione per gli organizzatori“Questa seconda edizione di F4N – Fight for Naples – affermano gli ideatori e promotori Luca Donadio, Andrea Paesano e Ivan Milone – oltre ad affermarsi come ...
