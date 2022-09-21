Cognizant selected as Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's new Global Technology Services Partner (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) Cognizant will provide managed IT Services to support the Global law firm's business growth and enhance customer experience LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cognizant today announced that it has been selected by Global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer to manage Global IT operations and support its ambitious Global expansion plans. Under the new multi-year agreement, Cognizant will provide a 24x7 managed service of Freshfields' IT infrastructure and applications, as well as managing its service desk. Cognizant will also help define Freshfields' Technology transformation roadmap. The collaboration with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zurich Insurance Germany Selects Cognizant as Strategic IT Partner to Transform its General Insurance Application Landscape"Cognizant is pleased to have been selected by Zurich to expand our successful collaboration, and we will apply our deep expertise in application modernization, development and maintenance, along ...
Cognizant Wins Multi - Year Contract from National Insurance Company to Accelerate Digital Transformation... July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Cognizant today announced that it has been selected as a strategic technology provider by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) to accelerate and help manage its ...
